AP Top U.S. News at 8:22 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 30, 2022, 12:00 AM

Appalachian flooding deaths set to climb; more rain forecast

Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot

Abortion access finds a place even in down-ballot campaigns

Abortion foes downplay complex post-Roe v. Wade realities

Alex Jones’ media company files for bankruptcy amid trial

California aims to make its own insulin brand to lower price

WVa delays chance to pass 1st new bill since abortion ruling

US court sides with NY in fight over school vaccine rules

States hope for revenue boost with Mega Millions craze

EXPLAINER: One weather system floods St. Louis and Kentucky

