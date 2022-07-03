FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Staying safe on the Fourth | Tricky traveling this weekend | Firework photo tips and ideas
AP Top U.S. News at 2:15 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 3, 2022, 12:00 AM

Holiday getaway pushes US airport traffic to pandemic high

Texas clinics halt abortions after state high court ruling

From AM to PM, the fickle force of government is with you

Hard Rock deal ends casino strike threat in Atlantic City

Uvalde schools’ police chief resigns from City Council

Texas’ border mission grows, but crossings still high

Parkland jurors must manage trial stress on their own

Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake

Medication abortion is common; here’s how it works

North Texas shooter kills 2, wounds 3 cops, takes own life

