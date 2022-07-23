AP Top U.S. News at 12:44 a.m. EDT

Conspiracy-promoting sheriffs claim vast election authority
Kentucky judge extends block of state’s abortion ban
Police: 3 fatally shot at Iowa state park; gunman also dead
Ruling may mean less time for 2 who violated Floyd’s rights
US takes emergency action to save sequoias from wildfires
Judge denies move to seal papers in alleged neo-Nazi’s trial
Election-denying Colorado clerk surrenders to authorities
New California gun control law mimics Texas abortion measure
Family of Indiana mall gunman shocked by his deeds
Meeting over Uvalde school police chief’s future canceled
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.