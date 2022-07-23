WAR IN UKRAINE: Bravery of mill defenders recalled | Russia's central bank slashes rate | War claims more lives in Ukraine | Can Europe live without Russian natural gas?
AP Top U.S. News at 12:44 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 23, 2022, 12:00 AM

Conspiracy-promoting sheriffs claim vast election authority

Kentucky judge extends block of state’s abortion ban

Police: 3 fatally shot at Iowa state park; gunman also dead

Ruling may mean less time for 2 who violated Floyd’s rights

US takes emergency action to save sequoias from wildfires

Judge denies move to seal papers in alleged neo-Nazi’s trial

Election-denying Colorado clerk surrenders to authorities

New California gun control law mimics Texas abortion measure

Family of Indiana mall gunman shocked by his deeds

Meeting over Uvalde school police chief’s future canceled

