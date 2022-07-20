AP Top U.S. News at 12:50 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Frequent lockdowns may have contributed to Uvalde tragedy Trump-backed Cox wins Md. governor primary over Hogan's pick Ukraine graft concerns resurface as Russia war goes on Mississippi clinic ends challenge of near-ban on abortion Hoover Dam transformer explodes; no one hurt TIMELINE: Texas elementary school shooting, minute by minute Gun violence leads community groups to take bolder action Elections officials urged to prepare for shortages, delays Man shot dead while working at 'Law & Order' film location Sesame Place apologizes after Black girls snubbed at parade