AP Top U.S. News at 12:59 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 6, 2022, 12:00 AM

Gun violence in America: A long list of forgotten victims

Parade shooting suspect bought 5 weapons despite threats

Deadly July 4 parade: Shots, then a frantic rush to escape

Georgia subpoenaing Giuliani, Graham in Trump election probe

Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead

Uneasy US tries to fete a July 4 marred by parade shooting

Immigration detention facility near empty in California

Detroit targets old industry sites to improve neighborhoods

Judge won’t block law banning most Mississippi abortions

New evacuations for communities near California forest fire

