AP Top U.S. News at 12:01 a.m. EDT

Trump associates’ ties to extremists probed by Jan. 6 panel Judge won’t delay trial for Trump ex-adviser Steve Bannon Judges…

Trump associates’ ties to extremists probed by Jan. 6 panel

Judge won’t delay trial for Trump ex-adviser Steve Bannon

Judges rule on state abortion restrictions, shape Roe impact

Over-the-counter birth control? Drugmaker seeks FDA approval

String of California 7-Eleven shootings leave 2 dead, 3 hurt

Far out: NASA space telescope’s 1st cosmic view goes deep

US agency studies rare whale habitat expansion request

New coronavirus mutant raises concerns in India and beyond

‘Yellowstone’ actor charged with disability payment fraud

California firefighters gain against Yosemite wildfire

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.