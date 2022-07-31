WAR IN UKRAINE: Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters | Zelensky: leave Donetsk region now | Difficulties checking on Ukrainian POWs | Russia cuts off natural gas to Latvia | US envoy: Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine
AP PHOTOS: Kentucky counts the dead, braces for more floods

The Associated Press

July 31, 2022, 12:36 PM

Amid a climbing death toll, frantic searches for the missing and the daunting cleanup of mud-soaked homes and businesses, Kentucky authorities braced for the possibility of more storms and flash floods Sunday.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that the death toll had risen by one to 26 from last week’s storms. Dozens more were unaccounted for according to a daily briefing from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Beshear said state police were taking calls from worried people who can’t locate loved ones due to spotty cell phone service.

Many were left homeless and with no possessions. “I have the clothes on my back,” Teresa Perry Reynolds’ said Saturday after the home she and her husband shared was inundated with water and mud.

Among the hard-hit areas was the town of Hindman, about 200 miles (322 kilometers) southeast of Louisville. As crews piled sodden debris on mud-caked sidewalks, a flood-tossed car could be seen upside down in nearby Troublesome Creek, which had returned to its banks after inundating the town.

