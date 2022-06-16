RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Leaders pledge arms in Kyiv visit | European leaders witness war's horror | French president says he sees signs of 'war crimes' | Russian economic impact
Witness in Delaware auditor trial recounts hiring, investigator call

The Associated Press

June 16, 2022, 8:34 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Employees in the office of Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness did not take kindly to the hiring of the auditor’s daughter and a friend in 2020 for part-time work.

That’s according to testimony Thursday in McGuiness’ criminal corruption trial.

Virginia Bateman told jurors that staffer in the auditor’s office were “outwardly rude” to her and her friend Elizabeth McGuiness.

Kathy McGuiness is a Democrat who was elected in 2018 to the post, which is responsible for rooting out government fraud, waste and abuse.

She is facing felony counts of theft and witness intimidation.

She also faces misdemeanor charges of official misconduct, conflict of interest and noncompliance with procurement laws.

