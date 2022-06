WASHINGTON (AP) — White House: 1st COVID-19 shots for kids under 5 possible on June 21 if regulators authorize, as…

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House: 1st COVID-19 shots for kids under 5 possible on June 21 if regulators authorize, as expected.

