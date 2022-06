VIENNA (AP) — UN’s nuclear watchdog agency says Iran removing 27 surveillance cameras from atomic sites, posing ‘a serious challenge.’

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.