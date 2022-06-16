RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: French, German, Italian leaders arrive in Kyiv | US sending $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine | 2 US veterans reported missing in Ukraine | Mines take lives in Ukraine
Home » National News » Production at bedeviled baby…

Production at bedeviled baby formula factory halted by storm

The Associated Press

June 16, 2022, 8:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Severe weather has forced Abbott Nutrition to pause production at a Michigan baby formula factory that had just restarted after being closed for several months.

The facility is closely tied to the recent baby formula shortage.

Production for its EleCare specialty formula has been suspended, but there is enough supply to meet demand until production is restarted, the company said. The company put a priority on ramping up production of the specialty formula for infants with severe food allergies and digestive problems who have few other options for nutrition.

Abbott says it needs to assess damage and re-sanitize the factory after severe thunderstorms and heavy rains swept through southwestern Michigan late Monday. The company didn’t indicate how much damage the factory sustained.

Abbott had restarted the Sturgis, Michigan, factory on June 4 after it had been closed since February due to contamination.

The factory was closed after the Food and Drug Administration began investigating four bacterial infections among infants who consumed powdered formula from the plant. Two of the babies died. The company continues to state that its products have not been directly linked to the infections, which involved different bacterial strains.

FDA inspectors eventually uncovered a host of violations at the plant, including bacterial contamination, a leaky roof and lax safety protocols.

Abbott recalled several leading brands of formula in February, including Similac. That squeezed squeezed supplies that had already been strained by supply chain disruptions and stockpiling during COVID-19 shutdowns.

The company offered no time frame in its statement for when production will resume.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DISA's HaCC prioritizing customers over technology

IRS gets $1B funding increase in draft FY 2023 bill from House appropriators

CDAO sees contracting as a way to build innovation

VA looks to overhaul pay, 'antiquated' hiring processes in major veteran care bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up