Police: Man found dead on Delaware golf course

MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say the agency’s homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead on a golf course. Police say troopers were called to the area of Long Neck Road and Banks Road on Tuesday evening for a report of a dead person found on the Baywood golf course property. Police say the 65-year-old Millsboro man was pronounced dead on the scene.

