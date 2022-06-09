RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | 'Caravan of death’ | War rap in Ukraine | More bodies found in Mariupol
Home » National News » Police: Man found dead…

Police: Man found dead on Delaware golf course

The Associated Press

June 9, 2022, 2:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say the agency’s homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead on a golf course. Police say troopers were called to the area of Long Neck Road and Banks Road on Tuesday evening for a report of a dead person found on the Baywood golf course property. Police say the 65-year-old Millsboro man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

FOIA advisers recommend independent review into how DHS handles immigration record requests

Retirement processing times jump up in May

House panel sticks with 4.6% military pay raise, but that could change

While advocates await new DoD data on military food insecurity, researchers suggest solutions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up