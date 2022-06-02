RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | UK pledges missiles to Ukraine | US, Germany to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine | What's in US military package to Ukraine? | Why Poland is boosting infrastructure
Home » National News » Noseda extends tenure with…

Noseda extends tenure with National Symphony through 2026-27

The Associated Press

June 2, 2022, 3:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gianandrea Noseda’s contract as music director of the National Symphony Orchestra has been extended by two years through the 2026–2027 season.

The 58-year-old Italian conductor succeeded Christoph Eschenbach for the 2017-18 season with a four-year contract as the NSO’s seventh music director, then in September 2018 was extended through 2024-25. His new deal was announced Thursday.

Noseda has appointed 20 musicians to the 98-member orchestra.

In addition, he is in his first season as general music director of the Zurich Opera and has served since 2016-17 as principal guest conductor of the London Symphony Orchestra.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Music News | National News

OMB 'heavily focused' on early-career recruitment in President's Management Agenda

USPS sees potential to buy more electric vehicles under facility consolidation plan

VA health data gaps after EHR rollout put hospital accreditation at risk, IG warns

DISA moves 95 applications out of the sunsetting milCloud 2.0 platform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up