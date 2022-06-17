WATERGATE - 50 YEARS LATER: Political quiz | Frank Wills, American folk hero | Teaching Watergate: What do we learn? | Watergate author on meeting Nixon | Watergate in pictures
Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer involved in fatal crash

The Associated Press

June 17, 2022, 12:17 PM

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Former NASCAR driver and Fox Sports analyst Clint Bowyer struck and killed a pedestrian on a highway in southwest Missouri earlier this month, police said.

The crash occurred June 5 on an exit ramp off of U.S 54 near Osage Beach, Missouri, according to a crash report from Lake Ozark police.

Bowyer, a native of Emporia, Kansas, stopped immediately after the collision and called 911, police said. The woman, 47-year-old Mary Jane Simmons, of Camdenton, died at the scene.

The crash report says Bowyer showed no signs of impairment and provided a roadside blood sample that showed no trace of alcohol.

A crystalline substance was found with the woman’s belongings and residents at a recreational vehicle park where she was staying said they believed she was under the influence of drugs, according to the police statement.

Bowyer retired in 2020 after winning 10 Cup Series races over 15 years. His sense of humor has been a hit in the Fox Sports booth since jumping into that job as a second career.

