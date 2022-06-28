Filmmaker to testify in Georgia Trump election investigation

ATLANTA (AP) — A British filmmaker who shot interviews with Donald Trump and his inner circle in the final months…

ATLANTA (AP) — A British filmmaker who shot interviews with Donald Trump and his inner circle in the final months of the former president’s administration has been subpoenaed to testify in a Georgia investigation into whether Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state.

Footage shot by Alex Holder includes interviews from the campaign trail, as well as footage shot before and after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. His lawyer, Russell Smith, confirmed Holder will appear before a special grand jury in Atlanta on July 12.

The special grand jury is part of an investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. In a letter sent to top state elected officials in February 2021, Willis said she was looking into “potential violations of Georgia law prohibiting the solicitation of election fraud, the making of false statements to state and local government bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of oath of office and any involvement in violence or threats related to the election’s administration.”

___

Associated Press writer Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.