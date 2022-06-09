RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | 'Caravan of death’ | War rap in Ukraine | More bodies found in Mariupol
Home » National News » FBI arrests GOP candidate…

FBI arrests GOP candidate for Michigan governor Ryan Kelley

The Associated Press

June 9, 2022, 11:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Ryan Kelley, a Republican candidate for Michigan governor, was arrested Thursday, the FBI said.

Kelley was arrested in western Michigan. FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider declined to comment on the reason when reached Thursday morning but said court documents would be unsealed soon.

Kelley is one of five candidates on the Aug. 2 Republican primary ballot. He was in Washington during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | Latest News | National News

Why one former OMB director believes agencies are at risk of violating spending law

IRS management once again covered by parts of union-negotiated contracts

While advocates await new DoD data on military food insecurity, researchers suggest solutions

New CISA cyber fellowship comes three months after shields up campaign begins

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up