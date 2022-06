LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ex-GOP US Rep. Fortenberry of Nebraska gets 2 years probation, $25K fine for lying about illegal…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ex-GOP US Rep. Fortenberry of Nebraska gets 2 years probation, $25K fine for lying about illegal campaign contributions.

