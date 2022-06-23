RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia advances on front line | Ukraine expects support on joining bloc | Sanctioned Russian oligarch yacht in Dubai | Why Russia-Lithuania tensions are rising
Duke forward Paolo Banchero selected by the Orlando Magic with the first pick in the NBA draft

The Associated Press

June 23, 2022, 8:11 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Duke forward Paolo Banchero selected by the Orlando Magic with the first pick in the NBA draft.

