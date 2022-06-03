RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: How long can Ukraine keep up the fight? | Keeping the lights on in eastern Ukraine | 100 speeches in 100 days of war | Marriott to suspend operations in Russia
Home » National News » Colorado inmate gets 48…

Colorado inmate gets 48 years for kidnapping, killing woman

The Associated Press

June 3, 2022, 10:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A man who was charged in the death of a woman who went missing in northern Colorado in 2018 pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

Juan Figueroa Jr., 33, entered his plea in the death of Rita Gutierrez-Garcia and was sentenced to 48 years in prison, the Boulder Daily Camera reported. He is already serving a sentence of 93 years to life on an unrelated sex assault conviction. The terms will run consecutively.

Gutierrez-Garcia, a mother of three, went missing March 18, 2018, when she was celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with friends and family at bars in downtown Longmont. She was last seen in a city parking lot.

Figueroa was named the primary suspect, and prosecutors presented their case to a grand jury in April 2021 as a “no body homicide.” According to the indictment, Figueroa was arrested March 27, 2018, in Texas on a warrant for the Boulder County sexual assault case after he was stopped by Customs and Border Protection agents while crossing back into the U.S. from Mexico.

Investigators said he told a cellmate he punched Gutierrez-Garcia into unconsciousness and strangled her after she called him a “weirdo.” DNA evidence and cellphone data also linked him to Gutierrez-Garcia’s death, according to the indictment.

As part of a plea deal, Figueroa led investigators to an area in northern Colorado’s Weld County, where Gutierrez-Garcia’s remains were recovered April 28.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

DoD-commissioned study finds major shortcomings in civilian talent management

One potential job for the national cyber director? Fix the cyber workforce problem

IRS seeks to fast-track 4,000 hires to improve taxpayer experience

Fiscal Service putting its customers at the center of its IT modernization efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up