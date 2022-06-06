An infamous day. A search for answers. Will America tune in?
In historic shift, far fewer teens face adult US courts
Inflation divide: The wealthy splurge, the poorest pull back
Pastor shot at by Uvalde gunman recounts terror in sermon
‘Sweet’ Uvalde 9-year-old loved ‘Encanto,’ sports, dancing
Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured
Wisconsin man charged with killing 6 in botched drug robbery
Judge rejects Arizona prisoner’s bid to delay execution
Madison estate rehires staff let go during recent turmoil
Tropical Storm Alex heads toward Bermuda with high winds
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.