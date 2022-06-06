RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia hits Kyiv with missiles | Trump Ukraine scandal shadows war | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
June 6, 2022, 12:00 AM

An infamous day. A search for answers. Will America tune in?

In historic shift, far fewer teens face adult US courts

Inflation divide: The wealthy splurge, the poorest pull back

Pastor shot at by Uvalde gunman recounts terror in sermon

‘Sweet’ Uvalde 9-year-old loved ‘Encanto,’ sports, dancing

Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured

Wisconsin man charged with killing 6 in botched drug robbery

Judge rejects Arizona prisoner’s bid to delay execution

Madison estate rehires staff let go during recent turmoil

Tropical Storm Alex heads toward Bermuda with high winds

