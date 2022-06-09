RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | 'Caravan of death’ | War rap in Ukraine | More bodies found in Mariupol
AP Top U.S. News at 5:48 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 9, 2022, 12:00 AM

Jan. 6 Capitol attack committee goes prime time with probe

Brookings places retired general on leave amid FBI probe

Justice Dept. names 9 to aid in review of Uvalde shooting

Trump set to undergo questioning in July in NY civil probe

Harvard President Lawrence Bacow to step down next year

Primary sends mixed signals in heavily Democratic California

Arizona executes Frank Atwood for 1984 killing of young girl

Climate-driven flooding poses well water contamination risks

Simone Biles, other women seek $1B-plus from FBI over Nassar

New lawsuit filed over Texas trans family investigations

