The Associated Press

June 5, 2022, 12:00 AM

Inflation divide: The wealthy splurge, the poorest pull back

Tropical Storm Alex heads toward Bermuda with high winds

Students of color push back on calls for police in schools

Funeral for Uvalde girl who dreamed of going to art school

Abortion rights advocates say they need more men’s voices

Digital currencies flow to campaigns, but state rules vary

Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured

Scouts sell off camps under strain from sex abuse suits

3 dead, 11 wounded in downtown Philadelphia shooting

Autonomous Mayflower reaches American shores — in Canada

