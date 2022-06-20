RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: NATO chief concerned about morale | How war triggered food crisis | Russia-West tensions inflame UN debate | Funeral for Ukrainian activist | Mom of missing American reacts to video
AP Top U.S. News at 12:13 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 20, 2022, 12:00 AM

Outside Yellowstone, flooded towns struggle to recover

Georgia prisoner sentenced to die in guard killings

Juneteenth celebrations emphasize ending racial disparities

US opens COVID vaccine to little kids; shots begin this week

EXPLAINER: What is Title IX and what impact has it had?

Philippine government attorney fatally shot in Philadelphia

Maryland Apple workers face hurdles after vote to unionize

Church shooting survivor: Gunman ‘disengaged,’ sat alone

Coast Guard: Boats collide in Florida, 2 dead, 10 rescued

Pianist, 18, from South Korea wins Van Cliburn competition

