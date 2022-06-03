RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US and allies: Hold Russia accountable | Putin-linked elites targeted for sanctions | Ukraine facing grinding campaign
AP Top U.S. News at 3:59 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 3, 2022, 12:00 AM

Police fatally shoot Texas fugitive after family of 5 killed

Democrats, Republicans fight to a redistricting stalemate

Security concerns leave Afghan evacuees stuck in Balkan camp

Police: Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain

Tulsa shooting highlights vulnerability of hospitals

‘Day by day:’ Uvalde survivors recover from wounds, trauma

Novavax hopes its COVID shot wins over FDA, vaccine holdouts

The Revenant: Harini Logan rallies for spelling bee title

Ohio governor to sign bill allowing armed school employees

Mexican-born engineer pushing for more diversity in space

