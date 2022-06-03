Police fatally shoot Texas fugitive after family of 5 killed
Democrats, Republicans fight to a redistricting stalemate
Security concerns leave Afghan evacuees stuck in Balkan camp
Police: Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain
Tulsa shooting highlights vulnerability of hospitals
‘Day by day:’ Uvalde survivors recover from wounds, trauma
Novavax hopes its COVID shot wins over FDA, vaccine holdouts
The Revenant: Harini Logan rallies for spelling bee title
Ohio governor to sign bill allowing armed school employees
Mexican-born engineer pushing for more diversity in space
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.