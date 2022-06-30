FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: DC area events guide | Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Where to watch fireworks at National Mall | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 30, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Toll now at 53 in San Antonio as families wait for answers

EXPLAINER: Heat, humidity a perilous mix in immigrant deaths

EXPLAINER: Abortion landscape under state ‘heartbeat’ laws

Some Missouri hospitals briefly halt emergency contraception

Pro-Palestine mapping website raises alarm in Jewish groups

New York governor: State to limit where guns can be carried

Judge lifts Trump’s contempt order after 2-month legal fight

California late start law aims to make school less of a yawn

Florida jury sworn in to determine school shooter’s penalty

Personal info on California gun owners wrongly made public

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Navy conducts first-ever exercise focused on climate change response

TSP board increases call center staff, but still ‘nowhere near where we need to be’

New clearance ideas aim to make national security workforce more mobile, diverse

IRS commissioner: 'History will be very polite' to agency's pandemic response

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up