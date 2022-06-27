SUPREME COURT NEWS: Court rules for inmates | Court sides with coach on school prayer | Harris emerges as top abortion voice | Reston church damaged | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision
Amtrak train collides with dump truck, derails in Missouri

The Associated Press

June 27, 2022, 4:00 PM

MENDON, Mo. (AP) — A passenger train derailed in Missouri on Monday afternoon and initial reports are that some people aboard were injured, Amtrak said.

The Southwest Chief was carrying about 243 passengers when it collided with a dump truck in Mendon at 1:42 p.m., Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said.

The train was traveling from Chicago to Los Angeles. Mendon is about 84 miles (135 kilometers) northeast of Kansas City.

