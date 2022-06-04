RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia adds strength to Donbas advance | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
Home » National News » A traveler flew to…

A traveler flew to North Carolina with 23 pounds of cocaine hidden in his wheelchair

CNN

June 4, 2022, 10:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A traveler arrived in Charlotte, North Carolina with a motorized wheelchair and a secret cargo hidden in its cushions: 23 pounds of cocaine.

The passenger arrived Tuesday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport from the Dominican Republic, according to a news release from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

CBP officers examined the chair and discovered packages full of cocaine hidden within the chair’s seat cushions. There were a total of four packages weighing in at 23 pounds, with an estimated street value of $378.000, the CBP reported.

“This seizure demonstrates the dynamic border environment in which CBP officers operate at CLT.” said Barry Chastain, CBP Area Port Director Charlotte, in the news release. “Our officers are determined to adapt and respond to these threats in an effort to stop narcotics reaching our communities.”

Around 118,636 people travel to, from, and through the Charlotte Douglas International Airport every day, according to the airport’s website.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

DISA moves 95 applications out of the sunsetting milCloud 2.0 platform

Employees at two headquarters offices vote to unionize

DoD-commissioned study finds major shortcomings in civilian talent management

GAO says Air Force decision on SPACECOM location was sloppy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up