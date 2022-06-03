SUPREME COURT NEWS: Roe v. Wade overturned | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Ruling thrusts companies into divisive arena | DC-area leaders react to abortion ruling | Companies covering abortion travel costs
Home » National News » 3 wounded, suspect arrested…

3 wounded, suspect arrested in Illinois warehouse shooting

The Associated Press

June 25, 2022, 11:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Three people were wounded and one person was arrested following a shooting Saturday at an automotive interior products warehouse in suburban Chicago.

Bolingbrook police responded about 6:25 a.m. to reports of the shooting at the WeatherTech facility, Capt. Anthony Columbus told WLS-TV.

The suspected shooter fled the building, but was found about 9:25 a.m. and taken into custody, police said.

Further details about the shooting and conditions of the victims were not immediately available.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

CISA advisors recommend agency cut onboarding time to 90 days

USPS hiring strategy helped reduce overtime last holiday season, IG finds

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

For OPM’s Ahuja, ‘strong human capital leadership’ crucial to federal workforce reform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up