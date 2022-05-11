RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukrainians stop Russian gas at 1 hub | Wartime birth amid the air raid sirens | Hogan announces aid package for Ukraine | House approves $40B in aid
US inflation hit 8.3% over past year but slowed from previous month’s 4-decade high

The Associated Press

May 11, 2022, 8:32 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — US inflation hit 8.3% over past year but slowed from previous month’s 4-decade high.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

