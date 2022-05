NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks claw back losses after flirting with first bear market since early 2020; Dow erases a…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks claw back losses after flirting with first bear market since early 2020; Dow erases a 600-point drop, ends higher.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.