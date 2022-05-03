RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Strain on US weapons stockpile? | Death everywhere in Kharkiv | Civilians rescued from steel plant head for safety | Jill Biden meeting refugees
Rep. Cawthorn candidacy challenge gets appeals court hearing

The Associated Press

May 3, 2022, 4:00 AM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal appeals court is next up to weigh whether North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s candidacy can be challenged by voters based on a section of the Constitution addressing insurrection.

A 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel scheduled arguments for Tuesday in a lawsuit the Republican congressman filed.

A District Court judge in March agreed with Cawthorn and prevented the State Board of Elections from formally examining whether he should stay off the ballot based on his involvement with the rally that preceded the U.S. Capitol riot in January 2021.

Registered voters disagreed and appealed. Cawthorn is running in the May 17 primary.

