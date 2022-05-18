RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Easing food crisis from war | Finland, Sweden apply to join NATO | Interrogation for surrendered Ukrainian soldiers | Europe's push to cut Russian gas
Home » National News » Prosecutor talking to experts…

Prosecutor talking to experts in killing of Patrick Lyoya

The Associated Press

May 18, 2022, 2:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor said Wednesday that he will only decide whether to charge a white Michigan police officer in last month’s fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man, after he finishes discussing it with experts.

Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker acknowledged that the “investigation appears to be moving painstakingly slowly,” six weeks after Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr shot Lyoya in the back of the head during a struggle.

“It is imperative that I review all the facts and evidence before making a charging decision,” Becker said. “In this situation, my decision can only be made by taking the time to gather all the available information, both from (state police) and from state and national experts.”

State police submitted a report on April 28, but Becker said he requested more information.

“I ask for your continued patience,” he told the public in a written statement.

Schurr killed Lyoya, 26, on April 4, minutes after stopping his car because the officer said it didn’t match its license plate. Lyoya didn’t produce a driver’s license and began to run.

The officer quickly caught him and the pair grappled on someone’s lawn while a bystander recorded video. Schurr shot Lyoya in the head after demanding that Lyoya “let go” of his police Taser.

Schurr hasn’t spoken publicly about what happened.

___

Find the AP’s full coverage of the fatal police shooting of Patrick Lyoya: https://apnews.com/hub/patrick-lyoya

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Agencies saved about half a trillion dollars via GAO recommendations over a decade

Feds: National Guard members on state duty can join unions

USDA wants employees and vendors who can take them into the future of CX

Leaders cite progress under cyber EO, but lawmakers press for more amid persistent threats

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up