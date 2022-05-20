RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Senate sends Ukraine aid bill to Biden | War draws G7 finance leaders' focus | Navalny's team urges more Russian sanctions | Biden lauds Sweden, Finland NATO bids
Police: 1 dead, 4 wounded in Chicago shooting

The Associated Press

May 20, 2022, 1:44 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — One person was killed and another four people were shot in Chicago on Thursday, authorities said.

Police spokesperson Tom Ahern said the shooting occurred at about 10:40 p.m. on the Near North Side.

One person died and the other four were taken to local hospitals in conditions ranging from serious to critical, Chicago Sun-Times reported. Police did not release their names or ages.

No additional details about the circumstances behind the shooting or any suspects has been released. An investigation is ongoing.

