Olivia, Liam top list of most popular baby names — again

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

May 6, 2022, 12:11 PM

The baby names topping the popularity charts in 2021 are no strangers to the list.

Olivia, the most popular girl name, has topped the Social Security Administration list for three years.

Liam, the most popular boy name, has topped the list for five years in a row.

New to the club is Theodore, which joins the boy name Top 10 list for the first time, replacing Alexander.

See the full list below.

Girl names:

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Charlotte
  4. Amelia
  5. Ava
  6. Sophia
  7. Isabella
  8. Mia
  9. Evelyn
  10. Harper

Boy names:

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Oliver
  4. Elijah
  5. James
  6. William
  7. Benjamin
  8. Lucas
  9. Henry
  10. Theodore

To see the full list of names and where others rank, go to the Social Security Administration website. The administration started compiling the popular names list in 1997 with names dating back to 1880.

They also rank the up and coming pop-culture names that are popular among parents.

Here are the top boys and girls names rising in popularity:

Girl names:

  1. Raya
  2. Wrenley
  3. Angelique
  4. Vida
  5. Emberlynn

Boy names:

  1. Amiri
  2. Eliam
  3. Colter
  4. Ozzy
  5. Loyal

