RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Ukrainian fighters refuse to surrender | US shares intel before Russian warship sank | Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees | 'Flowers in the rubble'
Home » National News » Murder indictment against man…

Murder indictment against man in dismembered body case

The Associated Press

May 6, 2022, 8:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A man has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge in the death of a woman whose dismembered body was found in a freezer stored aboard an old bus parked beside a New Orleans home, District Attorney Jason Williams said Friday.

Benjamin Beale, 34, was charged Thursday by a grand jury in the death of Julia Dardar.

Beale faces several additional charges, including obstruction of a homicide investigation and drug charges.

Dardar’s body was discovered by police in the freezer on the graffiti-covered bus in January. She had been reported missing in December. Authorities said she had been beaten and strangled.

New Orleans news outlets reported earlier this year that Dardar had been reported missing by her ex-husband.

William Sothern, an attorney for Beale, said his client would enter a plea of not guilty at an arraignment expected next week and that the defense would continue to investigate issues involving Beale’s mental health.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

DeJoy: Expect USPS mail prices to keep going up at an ‘uncomfortable rate’

Navy investigating rash of suicides aboard USS George Washington

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

Outgoing intelligence community data chief previews forthcoming data strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up