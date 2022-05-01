Delaware police: Man’s death related to foul play

Police in a Delaware county say a man’s death involved foul play.

DUNLEITH, Del. (AP) — Police in a Delaware county say a man’s death involved foul play.

New Castle County Police officers responded on Friday to an area of Dunleith about a report of a dead person. There they located the body of 64-year-old Michael Cephas.

Detectives from the department’s Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit have assumed the investigation.

The police department said in a Sunday news release that it’s seeking information about the death from local residents or video surveillance footage.

