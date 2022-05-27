Delaware lawmaker suggests mask opponents kill themselves

House leaders in Delaware have chastised a fellow Democrat who suggested that Delawareans who don’t support mask wearing amid an increase in COVID-19 cases but do support gun rights should kill themselves with their guns.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — House leaders in Delaware have chastised a fellow Democrat who suggested that Delawareans who don’t support mask wearing amid an increase in COVID-19 cases but do support gun rights should kill themselves with their guns.

But House leaders gave no indication Friday that they want to pursue formal disciplinary action against Rep. John Kowalko.

Kowalko made the offensive comment earlier this week in an online back-and-forth with a conservative commenter over whether people should wear masks.

His post followed the Texas school shooting and made direct reference to it. Kowalko subsequently deleted his Facebook comment and posted an apology.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.