Bill allows nursing homes to consider flu shots in hiring

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The state Senate has unanimously passed a measure that allows nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Delaware to fire employees who do not get flu shots.

The legislation approved Tuesday eliminates language in the existing law that states that employment in such facilities will not be contingent on influenza immunization.

Supporters of the bill say it provides flexibility for nursing and assisted living facilities to make hiring decisions contingent on flu vaccination status, and that other health care facilities already have that discretion.

The legislation now goes to the House.

