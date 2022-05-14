RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia takes losses | 1st Ukraine war-crimes case | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:40 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 14, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Baby formula shortage fueling spike in milk bank interest

Mixed Texas ruling allows trans youth parent investigations

Moon goes blood red this weekend: ‘Eclipse for the Americas’

Menaced by flames, nuclear lab peers into future of wildfire

‘From crisis to death’: Probing teen’s last, desperate hours

Transgender medication law in Alabama blocked by judge

Jury: Food Network star guilty in foster child’s death

New York AG lawyer: Evidence could support action vs. Trump

Mother of 2 dead babies found decades ago enters Alford plea

Madison Cawthorn tries to survive primary as slip-ups mount

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

GSA is out with suggested corrections to $50B Polaris RFP

Two workforce bills to pay attention to from House committee’s latest markup

State CIO to leave in June

Amid 'grave' concerns about facility conditions, Navy learned lessons about shipyard overhaul

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up