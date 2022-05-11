RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Hogan announces aid package for Ukraine | Russia pounds Odesa | Ukrainian fighters appeal for evacuation | US intel questioned
AP Top U.S. News at 12:03 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 11, 2022, 12:00 AM

Sheriff: Alabama inmate, jailer were prepared for a shootout

Pillen beats Trump’s candidate in Nebraska governor primary

Watery graves recall early Las Vegas’ organized crime days

Afghans still adjusting to US: New life, new struggles

Hawaii helicopter crash that killed 7 was ‘100% preventable’

Parents hunting for baby formula as shortage spans US

Appeals court denies Arizona inmate’s bid to avoid execution

In drought-ravaged California, water use is up dramatically

Trump-backed US Rep. Alex Mooney wins W.Va. GOP primary

New Mexico fire costs top $65M; blaze moves closer to Taos

