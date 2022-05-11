AP Top U.S. News at 12:03 a.m. EDT

Sheriff: Alabama inmate, jailer were prepared for a shootout
Pillen beats Trump’s candidate in Nebraska governor primary
Watery graves recall early Las Vegas’ organized crime days
Afghans still adjusting to US: New life, new struggles
Hawaii helicopter crash that killed 7 was ‘100% preventable’
Parents hunting for baby formula as shortage spans US
Appeals court denies Arizona inmate’s bid to avoid execution
In drought-ravaged California, water use is up dramatically
Trump-backed US Rep. Alex Mooney wins W.Va. GOP primary
New Mexico fire costs top $65M; blaze moves closer to Taos
