Trial begins for state official charge with misconduct

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A trial has begun for a high-ranking state medical official and former Delaware lawmaker who is charged with official misconduct and falsifying business records.

The News Journal reports that prosecutors and the defense have presented opening statements in the case against Rebecca Walker, the Division of Public Health’s director of nursing and a former state House representative.

She’s accused of submitting phony employee alcohol and drug testing records while serving as the Division of Forensic Science’s deputy director.

Prosecutors say Walker “slacked off and failed” to perform her duties.

Her defense attorney argues that Walker “never intended to commit any of these crimes,” noting that prosecutors must show intent to defraud or misrepresent for Walker to be found guilty.

