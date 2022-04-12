RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Germany: Talks can't work until Russia stops | Mayor: More than 10,000 dead in Mariupol | The children who survived Bucha’s horror | War worsens fertilizer crunch, risking food supplies | Photos
Home » National News » South Dakota House impeaches…

South Dakota House impeaches state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg over 2020 fatal crash

The Associated Press

April 12, 2022, 1:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota House impeaches state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg over 2020 fatal crash.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Federal R&D investments serve as foundation for US becoming AI-ready

‘Don’t suffer in silence,’ federal IT leaders say on DevSecOps implementation

Appeals court sees high bar to restoring federal contractor vaccine mandate

With cloud migration, Army learned valuable lessons on standardization, sizing, culture

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up