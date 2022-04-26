Soldier killed, 2 hurt at Washington state training center

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Army officials say a soldier was killed and two others were hurt during an exercise at…

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Army officials say a soldier was killed and two others were hurt during an exercise at the Yakima Training Center in central Washington state. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports 20-year-old Army Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, of Dover, Delaware, died Friday in what was described as a single-vehicle incident. A news release from the infantry division says Marquez was a member of the 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team of the 7th Infantry Division based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The training center is a satellite installation of JBLM. The injured soldiers were treated at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and released. The military did not release their names.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.