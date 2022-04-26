RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | How is Trans-Dniester related to war? | Russia pounds eastern Ukraine | War heats up cooking oil prices | Photos
Home » National News » Soldier killed, 2 hurt…

Soldier killed, 2 hurt at Washington state training center

The Associated Press

April 26, 2022, 4:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Army officials say a soldier was killed and two others were hurt during an exercise at the Yakima Training Center in central Washington state. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports 20-year-old Army Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, of Dover, Delaware, died Friday in what was described as a single-vehicle incident. A news release from the infantry division says Marquez was a member of the 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team of the 7th Infantry Division based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The training center is a satellite installation of JBLM. The injured soldiers were treated at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and released. The military did not release their names.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

McDonough: 6 VA health care workers fired for not following COVID-19 workplace protocols

Nowhere safe to hide: What online harassment is doing to service members and the military

State Department hiring 50 data scientists to meet 'increasing demand' for their skills

NSA quietly re-awarded its Wild and Stormy cloud contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up