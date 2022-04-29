RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine slams Kyiv attack | Easing Europe's reliance on Russian gas | Why US needs law to sell off oligarchs' assets
Prosecutor: LA funeral home director left remains to rot

The Associated Press

April 29, 2022, 3:54 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles funeral home owner illegally left the remains of 11 people, including infants, in stages of decay and mummification and faces more than a decade in jail, prosecutors said Friday.

Authorities opened an investigation into the Mark B. Allen Mortuary and Cremations Services, Inc., after receiving complaints from families. The mortuary, owned by Mark B. Allen, is now closed.

It was not immediately clear whether Allen has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. He faces 22 misdemeanor charges — two for each person — from the state’s Health and Safety Code. The maximum penalty is $110,000 and 11 years in jail.

City Attorney Mike Feuer, whose office can only file misdemeanor offenses, announced the charges Friday, calling it an “incredibly sad and shocking situation.”

“Eleven people died, including very young children, and the funeral director hired to compassionately prepare the bodies for burial allegedly just let them rot, with neither the decency nor the dignity that all our loved ones deserve,” Feuer said in a statement. “Their deaths are one tragedy, and this alleged monstrous mistreatment is a second tragedy.”

