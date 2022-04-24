RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US officials to visit Kyiv | Orthodox Easter marked with prayers for those trapped | Refugees make protective vests | Latest photos
Home » National News » Police: 5 teens shot;…

Police: 5 teens shot; 2 carjack vehicle to get to hospital

The Associated Press

April 24, 2022, 3:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — Five teenagers were shot in a fight outside a diner in downtown Atlanta, and two of them took a vehicle at gunpoint to get to a hospital, police said.

Two females and three males, between the ages of 15 and 19, were wounded late Saturday outside a Waffle House near Centennial Olympic Park, Deputy Chief Timothy Peek told reporters. Police did not know what started the fight.

Police said two of the males carjacked a vehicle from a valet parking attendant, and the other three were at the scene when officers arrived.

All five were reported in stable condition, police said.

A news release said the two who drove themselves to the hospital have been charged with carjacking.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

OPM, DOL to use data, early-career pathways to advance hiring equity

State Department hiring 50 data scientists to meet 'increasing demand' for their skills

DOL to expedite claims filing process for 15,000 federal firefighters

State Dept rainy day fund for passports took hit from COVID-19, may take years to recover

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up