Official: 1 fatally shot, 3 hurt at a Kissimmee Target store

The Associated Press

April 28, 2022, 12:54 AM

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — One person was killed and at least three others were injured Wednesday night after a shooting at a Target in Kissimmee, Florida, according to an Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS official.

Public Information Coordinator Andrew Sullivan said in an email to The Associated Press that one person was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and later died. Another person had a minor shrapnel injury to their hand, and two others were hurt after falling while running away from the area. All four were adults, Sullivan said, but he did provide anymore information about the injured.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said two Osceola deputies were involved in the shooting but neither deputy was hurt, according to WESH. He did not provide any more information.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles responded to the Target store at 4795 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway late Wednesday, local media reported.

