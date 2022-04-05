RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy to talk to UN | Shock of war on economies | Harvard students helping refugees find housing | Photos
NY mobster who escaped federal custody rearrested in Florida

The Associated Press

April 5, 2022, 8:42 AM

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A New York mobster who escaped federal custody in Florida has been rearrested, officials said.

Dominic Taddeo, 64, a Rochester organized crime figure who killed three men in the 1980s and tried to kill two others, was apprehended “without incident” in Hialeah on Monday, the U.S. Marshals service said in a news release.

Taddeo was in the final year of his sentence when he escaped from a federal halfway house in Orlando on March 28. The federal Bureau of Prisons said he failed to return from an authorized appointment and “was placed on escape status.”

Taddeo pleaded guilty in 1992 to racketeering charges that included the killings of three other mobsters.

A federal judge denied Taddeo’s request for compassionate release last year, rejecting his claim that poor health put him at risk for serious complications from COVID-19.

