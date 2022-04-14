RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Russia's Black Sea flagship sinks | Pressure on US to give Ukraine intelligence | UN chief says Mariupol is starving | Photos
NTSB: Main rotor blade struck tail boom on doomed helicopter

The Associated Press

April 14, 2022, 7:34 PM

ROWLETT, Texas (AP) — Investigators found main rotor impact marks next to a tail boom that separated from a helicopter just before a crash near Dallas, the National Transportation Safety Board reported Thursday.

In a preliminary report, the NTSB said impact marks were consistent with in-flight contact, and investigators found no evidence of any pre-separation failures on the aircraft.

A student helicopter pilot and a flight instructor died in the March 25 crash in a vacant lot in a Rowlett, Texas, commercial strip.

Witnesses reported seeing the helicopter lose its tail rotor and spin uncontrollably before crashing and burning.

