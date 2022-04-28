RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | House passes bill to speed Ukraine aid | Explosions rock Kyiv | Putin gas cutoff shakes up Europe | What Biden's requested aid might buy
Home » National News » Micron Technology is sued…

Micron Technology is sued for alleged patent infringement

The Associated Press

April 28, 2022, 5:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Bell Semiconductor has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against computer chipmaker Micron Technology.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court contends that Boise, Idaho-based Micron is using without authorization a process for making semiconductor devices developed and patented by Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Bell Semiconductor.

Bell Semiconductor is a technology and intellectual property licensing company. The patent cited in the lawsuit involves a layering process for fabricating semiconductor devices that has allowed the devices to become smaller, dramatically increasing their performance.

Bell Semiconductor, called Bell Semic in the lawsuit, is seeking a jury trial, unspecified financial damages and a court order from the court barring Micron from using the process.

“Bell Semic is entitled to recover from Micron all damages that Bell Semic has sustained as a result of Micron’s infringement of the ʼ259 patent, including without limitation and/or not less than a reasonable royalty,” the lawsuit said.

Micron spokeswoman Lara Krebs in an email Thursday said the company does not comment on ongoing litigation.

Micron is one of Idaho’s largest employers and the nation’s second-largest semiconductor maker, with product development sites in five other states and eight countries.

The company in December announced plans to build a 500-worker memory design center in Georgia.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News | Tech News

DISA reorganization showing early returns, deputy director says

OPM to broaden “ban the box” opportunities for formerly incarcerated workers

USPS faces 3 lawsuits challenging its mostly gas-powered future vehicle fleet

Federal banking agencies trying to ensure AI, ML benefit most rather than the few

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up