Longtime Republican Utah U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch dies at 88. He was known for working across party lines.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Longtime Republican Utah U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch dies at 88. He was known for working across party lines.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.